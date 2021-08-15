Hiring now! Jobs in Sunnyside with an immediate start

(Sunnyside, WA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Sunnyside companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Sunnyside, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Wapato, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Specialist Pay: $15.00 /hour Seeking Seasonal Customer Service Specialists! immediate openings, Full-Time, $15.00/hr. What's in it for you? Elwood Staffing associates are eligible ...

3. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Sunnyside, WA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Caregiver Needed-Immediate Start

🏛️ Amada Senior Care

📍 Grandview, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Amada Senior Care is looking for compassionate, experienced, and reliable caregivers. Our caregivers are the heart and soul of what makes Amada Senior Care great! We are looking for CNAs and HCAs ...

6. Fogging/Fysium Applicator

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Selah, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fogging/Fysium Applicator Pay: $18.00 /hour Seeking Seasonal employees for post-harvest! Immediate opening now until October 31st. $18.00/hr. Full-Time, Bonus for being a seasonal worker! What's in ...