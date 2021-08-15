Cancel
Big Timber, MT

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Big Timber

 7 days ago

(BIG TIMBER, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Big Timber.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Big Timber:


1. Housekeeper

🏛️ Key Montana Property Management, LLC

📍 Livingston, MT

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Housekeeper to join our team! You will perform a variety of light cleaning and organizing duties at a variety of beautiful homes and properties in the Livingston and Paradise Valley ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Livingston, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Customer Success Associate

🏛️ PFL

📍 Livingston, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Success Associates are responsible for daily interactions with PFL's MarTech client base. Delivers customer success through outstanding execution, communication, and teamwork. Executes ...

4. Merchandiser

🏛️ PFL

📍 Livingston, MT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PFL's Hybrid Experience Platform allows customers to integrate physical mail with their digital marketing campaigns. This allows our customers to send targeted, highly personalized promotional ...

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Livingston, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative- $500 Sign on Bonus We need full time or part time, outgoing Retail Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the ...

6. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home

🏛️ FCR

📍 Livingston, MT

💰 $27,040 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today

7. Coffee Shop Manager

🏛️ Paradise Perk Espresso

📍 Livingston, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Coffee Shop Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for making sure the coffee shop runs smoothly. Responsibilities: * Work 4-5 shifts per week * Inventory and ordering ...

8. Host

🏛️ Rib & Chop House

📍 Livingston, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$12-$15 An Hour DOE! Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create exceptional guest experiences. We cast a wide net, and welcome folks from all ...

9. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Livingston, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Bozeman, MT

📍 Springdale, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

Big Timber, MT
ABOUT

With Big Timber Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

