Panama City, FL

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Panama City

Panama City Digest
 7 days ago

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Panama City.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Panama City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOU81n00

1. Outside Sales - 100k+ GET PAID DAILY

🏛️ FFL Freedom

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview: FFL Freedom believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! WHY WORK HERE... * Ask about our FAST START program. * Highest Commission paid - TOP ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $5105 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $5,105 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CareerStaff Unlimited is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Panama City, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Virtual Insurance Sales (WE TRAIN)

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CL A OTR 3 Mos Exp-Run 30-Home 7-$1200-$1600/WK-Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months verifiable experience run 30 days and home for 7 full days NOTE YOU MUST HAVE THREE MONTHS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAINING, MUST BE AS A TEAM OR SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. No Set Schedule, Start Immediately

🏛️ The Tailor-Made Agency

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking confident professionals that had some level of success in their past careers or the drive to develop their potential. Ideal candidates will have strong self-worth and possess the drive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sr. Fire Alarm Designer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Bay County, FL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply now to be a part of an amazing company with proven success the past 30 years! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Eric Nguyen Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Cleaner, Industrial warehouse

🏛️ ServiceMax Corporation

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***We are seeking a dependable worker that can work well on their own to clean our customer's office and warehouse facility in (Panama City, FL ) *** We are a facility management and maintenance company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Outside Services Attendant

🏛️ St. Joe Hospitality

📍 Panama City Beach, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay Rate: $10.00/hr + tips Position Status: Year-Round Position Type: Full-Time (Average more than 30 hours weekly) What Will I Be Doing?: As a member of the Outside Service Team, you are responsible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Panama City Beach, FL

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Panama City Beach, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $4988 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $4,988 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CareerStaff Unlimited is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Panama City, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

