Tucson, AZ

Local organization helps connect kids with volunteer opportunities

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
A Tucson mother who started a nonprofit group called 'Crafting Kind Kids,' with a goal to connect kids with options on where they can volunteer.

With the goal of getting kids hands-on experience to help the community, the founder says it brings families together and teaches kids the importance of giving back---they can also see the results of hard work.

Founder Victoria Hannley said "Well volunteering is important to my own family and a couple years ago when I tried to find opportunities to take my own kids out and give back---I kept running up against 'no they're too young, we don't allow kids' but kids are capable of so much and you're never too young to volunteer, so this has become a passion project of mine and I'm happy to open it up now to more families."

On Saturday, the group volunteered at the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank, which is in need of food donations. Another event is planned for next month.

If you would like to volunteer with the group, visit here .

