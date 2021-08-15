Get hired! Job openings in and around Port Leyden

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Port Leyden.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Port Leyden:

1. Full-Time CRNA Locums in Watertown, NY!

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Castorland, NY

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Excellent client of ours is in need of CRNA locums coverage starting ASAP Pending Credentialing. If you or any colleagues have interest in a locums assignment, please see below details

2. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Staff Today

📍 Rome, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staff Today Inc. (STI) is currently seeking a Administrative Assistant to work at a facility in Rome, New York. This is registry position with our company Staff Today Inc. Schedule: * Mon-Fri 8 AM-4 ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Lowville, NY

💰 $1,625 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Lowville, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Rome, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Rome, New York At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lowville, NY

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Lowville, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Glenfield, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,016 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lowville, NY

💰 $2,016 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lowville, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline ...

8. Website Liaison

🏛️ CHRISTIAN BUSINESS ENDEAVORS INC

📍 Lowville, NY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Website Liaison (WL) can be a full time or part time position (minimum 20 hours). The WL will be expected to work from any of the Coughlin locations; however, Lowville is the preferred location ...

9. Overnight Supervisor

🏛️ Homes For Humanity LLC

📍 Lowville, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities include assisting residents with daily living activities , maintaining a healthy and comfortable living environment for the residents while caring for them , cleaning common areas ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Glenfield, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...