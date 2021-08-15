Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Ukiah, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Ukiah-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Crew Member, Little Caesars Pizza (Full and Part Time)

🏛️ Little Caesars -- Sacramento

📍 Ukiah, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Crew Member Primary Position Duties: 1. The employee will satisfactorily complete and pass all sections of the basic company training program, The Company will provide all training materials and ...

2. Hiring Caregivers In Cloverdale - $500 Signing Bonus

🏛️ HONOR

📍 Cloverdale, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $16.50+/hour Location: Cloverdale, CA Hours: Full-time, part-time, and weekend shifts we're flexible! What we're looking for: Honor hires amazing caregivers to provide non-medical in ...

3. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Cloverdale, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Cloverdale, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...