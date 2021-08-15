These Sturgis companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Sturgis, MI) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Sturgis-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Portage, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Portage, MI

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Caledonia, MI Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.20, plus $1,000 * sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Kendallville, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

4. Custodian

🏛️ SBM Management

📍 Sturgis, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview SBM Management is looking for a Custodian to help them shine! We are searching for a hardworking dependable individual to join the team as our company continues to grow! We have an immediate ...

5. Sales Associate

🏛️ Ziker Cleaners Inc

📍 Elkhart, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Flexible schedules available, $13 per hour We are currently looking for a part time or full time Sales Associate. Must have open availability until 9 pm and reliable ...