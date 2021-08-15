Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, MI

These Sturgis companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 7 days ago

(Sturgis, MI) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Sturgis-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOU4Ut00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Portage, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Portage, MI

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Caledonia, MI Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.20, plus $1,000 * sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Kendallville, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Custodian

🏛️ SBM Management

📍 Sturgis, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview SBM Management is looking for a Custodian to help them shine! We are searching for a hardworking dependable individual to join the team as our company continues to grow! We have an immediate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Associate

🏛️ Ziker Cleaners Inc

📍 Elkhart, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Flexible schedules available, $13 per hour We are currently looking for a part time or full time Sales Associate. Must have open availability until 9 pm and reliable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis, MI
48
Followers
163
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sturgis Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caledonia, MI
City
Sturgis, MI
City
Portage, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overview Sbm Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy