Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Theodosia

(THEODOSIA, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Theodosia.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Theodosia:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,965 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $2,965 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit

2. Brewpub Operation Manager

🏛️ Turkey Creek Brewery

📍 Hollister, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Brewpub Ops Manager is for the day-to-day operations of the front of the house taproom/restaurant and elements of external-facing initiatives of TCB, focused on sales goals being met through beer ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Psychiatrist - Medical Director - Telepsych

🏛️ Forefront Telecare

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What We Are Looking For Psychiatrist that is LICENSED in Missouri for Part-Time Medical Director for a 19 Bed Geriatric Unit . This work will be done via Telehealth. Psychiatrist Job Responsibilities ...

5. Direct Support Staff ($15.00/hour)

🏛️ Preferred Family Healthcare

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're a Good Family to Know: Preferred Family Healthcare (PFH) is a community-based healthcare organization that offers a full array of integrated services, serving more than 100,000 individuals each ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/Ortho - Medical Surgical Orthopedics - $2706.52 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $2,706 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Orthopedics Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Mountain Home, AR. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration ...

7. Line Cook

🏛️ Ole Mill Tavern

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Assisting with stocking and setting up the kitchen stations * Preparing food including cleaning and cutting the ingredients and cooking main dishes, desserts, and appetizers * Plating prepared foods

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. Maintenance $14-$17 an hour

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Hollister, MO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Person - McDonald's company-owned and independent Owner-Operator restaurants are staffed by great people, and right now we're looking for more of them. People with lots to offer. People ...

10. Owner Services Assistant

🏛️ Thousand Hills Vacations

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary: Owner Services Assistant will be responsible for helping with Owner Unit Upgrades, Owner Insurances, Suddenlink setup, day to day contact with Owners, Owner Arrival Inspections, submitting ...