These Grantsboro companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Grantsboro, NC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Grantsboro companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Production Assembler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Production Assembler jobs in New Bern, NC. Weekly pay starting at $12.00 - $12.25 per hour. We have openings on multiple shifts and can help you find the ...

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Havelock, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

5. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 5

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

6. Tax Professional - Experienced OR Entry Level - Training Available

🏛️ H & R Block

📍 Havelock, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a passion for helping people and solving problems? Are you constantly seeking knowledge and interested in a career where you'll work hard during tax season, and have the remainder of the ...