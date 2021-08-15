Hiring Now: These roles are open in La Grange

(LA GRANGE, TX) Companies in La Grange are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in La Grange:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Grange, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2325.6 / ...

2. LPC Associate

🏛️ Thriveworks

📍 Bastrop, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thriveworks Counseling is seeking individuals pursuing Texas State Licensure as an LPC. Preferred candidates have an interest in working in a private practice setting with individuals, couples, and ...

3. Customer Service / Sales Representative

🏛️ Fred Loya Insurance

📍 Bastrop, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING!!! $14.00 - $17.00/HOUR!!! + BONUS We offer to our employees' Health & Dental Insurance 401K Full-Time Positions Students are WELCOME FRED LOYA INSURANCE Fred Loya Insurance, a leading ...

4. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Bastrop, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAU1 Austin, TX (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAU1 - Austin - 4616 West Howard Lane ...

5. Registered Nurse / Health Services Administrator / BRENHAM

🏛️ CorrHealth

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview The Health Services Administrator functions as the department head for the medical unit departments at local correctional institutions. They are responsible for planning, directing ...

6. CL A OTR 3 Mos Exp-Run 30-Home 7-$1200-$1600/WK-Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lincoln, TX

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months verifiable experience run 30 days and home for 7 full days NOTE YOU MUST HAVE THREE MONTHS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAINING, MUST BE AS A TEAM OR SOLO ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2223 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $2,223 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Grange, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2223 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,172 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $2,172 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in La Grange, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,921 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $1,921 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in La Grange, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

10. Unarmed Security Officer

🏛️ Brosnan Risk Consultants, LTD

📍 Bastrop, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Unarmed Security Officer to become an integral part of our team. The selected individual will patrol and secure assigned premises as well as identify risks to staff and patrons. $15 ...