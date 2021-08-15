A job on your schedule? These Beresford positions offer flexible hours
(Beresford, SD) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Beresford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr
🏛️ Softproinc
📍 Sioux Falls, SD
💰 $36 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor
2. Sales Associate Part-Time
🏛️ Get-n-Go
📍 Sioux Falls, SD
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Currently seeking full-time and part-time Sales Associates! We have increased our starting pay to $13 / Hr! Our team members are the heartbeat of Get-n-Go as you are forward facing with our guests ...
3. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Softproinc
📍 Sioux Falls, SD
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Sioux Falls, SD
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
Comments / 0