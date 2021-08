Tim Anderson is often the tone-setter for the Chicago White Sox. He has earned his job as the team’s leadoff man and now he does it at an elite level. He showed it on Sunday when he drove the first pitch out of Wrigley Field and the White Sox had a 1-0 lead before people even sat down. When you take a deep dive into Anderson’s career, however, you can see that he has been so good for a few years now.