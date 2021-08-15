Cancel
La Grande, OR

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around La Grande

Posted by 
La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 7 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) Companies in La Grande are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in La Grande:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSOTwbJ00

1. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in La Grande, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Accounts Payable

🏛️ Eastern Oregon Rental & Sales

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is currently seeking ​an Accounts Payable Specialist to join our team! You will be responsible for all aspects of a payables position. Responsibilities: * Match PO's to invoices * Match ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in La Grande, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A CDL Local Delivery Driver

🏛️ Eastern Oregon Rental & Sales

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an experienced truck driver with a valid class A CDL to serve our supply chain logistics department in a safe and timely manner. Employee will also be assisting in the yard to load ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Team Drivers - Home Weekly - Earn $50k-$80k/Year + $7,500 Sign-On

🏛️ AutoZone - Pasco

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AutoZone is Now Hiring Class A CDL Team Drivers! Earn Up to $80k Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus AutoZone, Inc., the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Dialysis - $1,552 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Island City, OR

💰 $1,552 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Dialysis for a travel nursing job in Island City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Dialysis * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

La Grande Today

La Grande Today

ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

