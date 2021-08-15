Cancel
Lewiston, ME

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 7 days ago

(Lewiston, ME) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Lewiston-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

2. Telefundraising Service Representative Part-Time

🏛️ Maine Public

📍 Lewiston, ME

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Maine Public is seeking a part-time Telefundraising Service Representative (TSR) to join our Development team in support of philanthropic giving. Our TSRs are integral to our membership program in ...

3. Office Specialist I - Maine Veterans Education Program - Part-time

🏛️ State of Maine

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Department of Defense, Veterans & Emergency Management - Bureau of Veterans Services Opening Date : July 26, 2021 Closing Date: August 16, 2021 Job Class Code: 6546 Grade: 16 (Administrative Services ...

4. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Westbrook, ME

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- Brunswick, ME

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Brunswick, ME

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $18.12 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $22.66 per hour ! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

