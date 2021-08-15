Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Lewiston, ME) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Lewiston-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr
🏛️ Softproinc
📍 Augusta, ME
💰 $36 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor
2. Telefundraising Service Representative Part-Time
🏛️ Maine Public
📍 Lewiston, ME
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Maine Public is seeking a part-time Telefundraising Service Representative (TSR) to join our Development team in support of philanthropic giving. Our TSRs are integral to our membership program in ...
3. Office Specialist I - Maine Veterans Education Program - Part-time
🏛️ State of Maine
📍 Augusta, ME
💰 $22 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Department of Defense, Veterans & Emergency Management - Bureau of Veterans Services Opening Date : July 26, 2021 Closing Date: August 16, 2021 Job Class Code: 6546 Grade: 16 (Administrative Services ...
4. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Softproinc
📍 Augusta, ME
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Westbrook, ME
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
6. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- Brunswick, ME
🏛️ RTI International
📍 Brunswick, ME
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time work paying $18.12 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $22.66 per hour ! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...
