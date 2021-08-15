No experience necessary — Sherman companies hiring now

(Sherman, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Sherman companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. (Entry- Level) Life Insurance Agent - 85,000k/yr - Remote Sales

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Mckinney, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Order Entry CSR

🏛️ RPM Staffing Professionals Inc.

📍 Bonham, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring full time Customer Service Order Entry Representatives in Bonham Tx! - Enter accurate orders in a timely manner. - Manage distribution sales orders through all order statuses. - Order ...

3. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Sherman)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Celina, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Durant, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

8. Insurance Agent (Work from home - No experience REQUIRED)

🏛️ Family First Life Northwest

📍 Mckinney, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Here at Family First Life, we have the best mortgage protection program in the business and we have serious demand nationwide. Can you imagine a product that everybody NEEDS (not just want), and all ...

9. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DDX2 McKinney, TX (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DDX2 - McKinney - 1398 Industrial ...

10. Financial Aid Advisor

🏛️ Grayson College

📍 Denison, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serves as first point of contact for the financial aid process including inquiries, application review, document exceptions, awards, and disbursement of funds. This is an entry level position in the ...