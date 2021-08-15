Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payson, AZ

Job alert: These Payson jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Payson Post
Payson Post
 7 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Payson companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Payson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bSOTtx800

1. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,379 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $3,379 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Payson, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Experienced Team Truck Driver: HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL OTR Truck Driver and Owner Operators - Flexible Home Time

🏛️ Transport Designs, Inc.

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers & Owner Operators Company Drivers earn up to $80k per year! Owner Operators earn up to $160K per year! Flexible Home Time - No-Touch Freight - Tons of Benefits! We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1803.3 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $1,803 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Payson, AZ. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1803.3 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Medicare Sales Agent - $25 hourly

🏛️ Percy

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Percy, we're building new ways to help people like you find meaningful employment at some of the best finance and insurance companies in the country. We're currently looking for a Licensed Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Carpenter Helper / Construction Laborer

🏛️ Morning Star Builders LLC

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Morning Star Builders LLC is hiring a capable individual with general construction and carpentry skills for multiple projects in Payson, AZ. We are not concerned with the past, but rather who you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Medical Assistant Certified

🏛️ Alliance Dermatology & MOHS Center

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,200.00 Sign on bonus based on experience. Well established Surgical & Medical Dermatology Practice seeking Medical Assistant - 1 year experience required. Full benefits, paid vacation, bonuses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. SALES REPRESENTATIVE 100% WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ Symmetry Financial - The Savanna Lehman Agency

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Potential $80,000-180,000+. Part-time available to start. Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. NO Cold Calls. WARM LEADS available. Extensive training & private mentoring provided

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Payson Post

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
108
Followers
383
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Rn Progressive Care Unit#Progressive Care#Drivers Earn#Spanish#Az Co#U S Xpress#Cdl Otr Truck#Trs Healthcare#Medicare#Star Builders Llc Payson#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy