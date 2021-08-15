Job alert: These Payson jobs are accepting applications

(PAYSON, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Payson companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Payson:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,379 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $3,379 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Payson, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline: RN * ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. CDL-A Experienced Team Truck Driver: HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

5. CDL OTR Truck Driver and Owner Operators - Flexible Home Time

🏛️ Transport Designs, Inc.

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers & Owner Operators Company Drivers earn up to $80k per year! Owner Operators earn up to $160K per year! Flexible Home Time - No-Touch Freight - Tons of Benefits! We ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1803.3 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $1,803 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Payson, AZ. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1803.3 / Week ...

7. Medicare Sales Agent - $25 hourly

🏛️ Percy

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Percy, we're building new ways to help people like you find meaningful employment at some of the best finance and insurance companies in the country. We're currently looking for a Licensed Health ...

8. Carpenter Helper / Construction Laborer

🏛️ Morning Star Builders LLC

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Morning Star Builders LLC is hiring a capable individual with general construction and carpentry skills for multiple projects in Payson, AZ. We are not concerned with the past, but rather who you ...

9. Medical Assistant Certified

🏛️ Alliance Dermatology & MOHS Center

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,200.00 Sign on bonus based on experience. Well established Surgical & Medical Dermatology Practice seeking Medical Assistant - 1 year experience required. Full benefits, paid vacation, bonuses ...

10. SALES REPRESENTATIVE 100% WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ Symmetry Financial - The Savanna Lehman Agency

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Potential $80,000-180,000+. Part-time available to start. Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. NO Cold Calls. WARM LEADS available. Extensive training & private mentoring provided