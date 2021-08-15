Hiring Now: These roles are open in Lewistown

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Companies in Lewistown are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lewistown:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,377 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $3,377 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Quincy, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

3. Automotive Service Technicians, $30/hour, Experience Required

🏛️ Shottenkirk Toyota Quincy

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

5333 Broadway St., Quincy, IL 62305 Automotive Service Technician Competitive Pay Plan + Great Benefits! At least 2 years Experience Required $30/ Hour for Qualified Candidate!! Shottenkirk Toyota of ...

4. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

5. Relocation Specialist

🏛️ Related Management

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Related is seeking an Affordable Program Coordinator for our affordable housing community, totaling 200 units, in Quincy,IL. This is a tempory assigment which is anticipated to last for 12 months

6. 3rd Shift Manufacturing

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower of Quincy is partnering with multiple local manufacturers for openings on 3rd shift. Variety of positions including: * Welding * Machine Operator * General Laborer * Production Operator What ...

7. General Mills

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is hiring for General Mills in Hannibal, MO. 1st and 3rd shift machine operator and packager positions are available for immediate start dates. This is great opportunity to get started in ...

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Monroe City, MO

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Monroe City, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $2,653 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $2,653 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Psychiatric for a travel nursing job in Quincy, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Psychiatric * Discipline: RN * Start ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...