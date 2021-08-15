Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Ravenna, NE) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Remote Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

🏛️ Thriveworks

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thriveworks is seeking professionals with the following qualifications: * Licensed Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner - Board Certification required * Masters in Nursing with active ...

4. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

5. Will train - Work from Home - Mortgage Protection Specialist 75-250k

🏛️ BAM Agency LLC

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking highly motivated individuals, with a passion for helping families to join our team. We have full-time and part-time career opportunities with the option to work from home or ...

6. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...