Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Sierra Blanca

(SIERRA BLANCA, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Sierra Blanca.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sierra Blanca:

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Van Horn, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Fort Hancock, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

3. Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Sierra Blanca, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

4. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Sierra Blanca, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Sierra Blanca, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

6. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Fort Hancock, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Fort Hancock, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

