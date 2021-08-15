Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Shreveport.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Shreveport:

1. Sales Rep - Work from Home - FT / PT (Job: DB160)

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Virtual Sales/Consulting (Work from home opportunity) If you'd like to earn a Great Income by helping people (who are asking for help), you have a high degree of personal integrity, consider yourself ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Bossier City, LA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

3. Field Service Engineer - Automated and Industrial Machinery - Direct Hire

🏛️ RemX

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Great opportunity with an industry leader that is growing rapidly! ** * $35 - $40/hr base pay plus OT, per diem, paid travel ($100k or more end of year) * 4+ years experience in Field ...

4. Sales Representative - Remote

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Insurance Market Specialist," and are committed to serving our clients with Honesty and Integrity. Our professionally trained Agents and office ...

5. Sales Representative - B2B - Remote

🏛️ Aspire Expense Reduction

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $100K - $250K+ annually... as a Sideline--no need to quit your day job. Aspire Expense Reduction seeks business professionals looking to bring significant income and security to themselves and ...

6. Account Sales Representative

🏛️ FFL Mountain East

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS HIGH COMMISSION BASED SALES POSITION IS REMOTE IN WHICH YOU DO NOT HAVE AN OFFICE THAT YOU ARE REQUIRED TO REPORT TO; HOWEVER, YOU ARE EXPECTED TO MEET WITH CLIENTS FACE TO FACE! AGENTS ARE ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,857 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $2,857 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Shreveport, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

8. Outside Sales Consultant

🏛️ Roofing Company

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $146,040 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Keystone Roofing is seeking Outside Sales Consultants Shreveport, LA Excellent pay structure! We pay a base salary, plus commission! $62,584 - $146,040 a year - Full-time Here at Keystone Roofing we ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2732.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $2,732 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Shreveport, LA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 26 weeks Pay ...

10. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $66 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for experienced Med Surg Registered Nurses (RN MS) for a short-term crisis contract! This assignment is for 4 weeks and ideal candidates must have at least one ...