Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Warren

(WARREN, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Warren companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Warren:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. Southeast

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * High Refrigerated Freight Volume - Run 2600-3000 mi/week * Consistently Earn $1200-$1400/week * Orientation Pay * Earn 1 Day Off For Every Week ...

3. Beverage Server

🏛️ Tribal Economic Development Authority DBA Naskila Entertainment

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Greets players on the Gaming floor, takes orders, delivers complimentary beverages while creating an exceptional personalized experience. REQUIRED: * High School Diploma/GED or combination of ...

4. Server Cashier

🏛️ Tribal Economic Development Authority DBA Naskila Entertainment

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FULLTIME & PART-TIME Under the general direction of the Food & Beverage Supervisor, the Server Cashier maintains an efficient and courteous restaurant operation by greeting arriving guests in a ...

5. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to make a difference in a new career? Are you ready to return to a career with a purpose? The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional Officers across Texas. Apply ...

6. Traveling Retail Merchandisers Needed!!!

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

-division-application/ Resource Plus is seeking travelling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. · Must work well on a crew in a retail setting · Must be ...

7. Sales Associate

🏛️ GPM Investments, LLC

📍 Silsbee, TX

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Sales Associate is responsible for providing exceptional, fast pace customer service to our customers! Responsibilities: * Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store

8. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Livingston, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

9. Installer Technician

🏛️ Huntsville Air Conditioning

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HVAC Lead Installer / Installation Technician - Huntsville, TX (START IMMEDIATELY) We are looking for an HVAC Lead Installer / Installation Technician to join our team! You will install heating and ...

10. Cooks and Dishwashers

🏛️ The Food Lady Cafe and Catering

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Cooks And Dishwashers to join our dedicated kitchen staff! You will assist in the preparation, cooking, and presentation of meals in our professional kitchen. Responsibilities