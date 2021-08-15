Cancel
Chicago, IL

Get hired! Job openings in and around Chicago

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 7 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Chicago companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Chicago:


1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

2. Executive Recruiter

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Orland Park, IL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional Recruiters Territory-Free, Uncapped, Remote Opportunity Always wanted to be your own boss and be in control of your financial success? Are you ready for a change? Goodwin Recruiting is a ...

3. Client Services Associate Director

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client Services, Associate Director - Digital Ad Agency This Jobot Job is hosted by: Joyce Courter Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary ...

4. Inside Sales - Freight Brokerage - Customer Sales

🏛️ Trek Freight Services, LLC

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Business Development Specialist Welcome to Trek Freight Services, LLC! Trek is a private 3rd Party Logistics Brokerage, owned by individuals with over 30 years of experience, located in Lincolnwood ...

5. Tank Services Driver

🏛️ Al Warren Oil Company, Inc.

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Al Warren Oil Company is looking for Company Drivers to be leaders in the petroleum fuel service industry. For 3 generations, our family owned, and operated company has been one of the Midwest ...

6. Shipping and Receiving (2nd Shift) ($1,000 Sign - on bonus)

🏛️ M S International, Inc.

📍 Elk Grove Village, IL

💰 $60,147 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary: The shipping and receiving clerk is responsible for performing a variety of shipping and receiving tasks under general supervision. The shipping and receiving clerk will verify the order to ...

7. General Manager GM

🏛️ Bell American - Taco Bell (DB)

📍 Dyer, IN

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant General Manager - Dyer, IN At Taco Bell restaurants, we hope you'll discover your own way to Live Más! As a Restaurant General Manager, you: * Are the leader of a multi-million dollar ...

8. Operations Associate

🏛️ The Chicago Hire Company

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A growing software company in the Bucktown area is seeking a reliable self-starter to join their team as an Operations Associate. This is an entry-level role that is a great fit for a fresh grad or ...

9. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $3,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Crest Hill, IL Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.50, plus $3,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

10. Checker, Inbound & Outbound Coordinator

🏛️ Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling

📍 Niles, IL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a full-time position from 11:00am - 7:30pm, Monday - Friday. Position pays $17 - $19.95/hr, depending upon experience. Position Summary: Required Skills and Experience: • Minimum of 18 ...

