Start immediately with these jobs in Lufkin

(Lufkin, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Lufkin-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Flatbed Truck Driving Job in Lufkin, TX

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Lufkin, Texas CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO TALK TO A RECRUITER TODAY! 888-538-7021 Western Express has immediate openings ...

2. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

3. Satellite Installation Technician

🏛️ Southern Star Inc

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Quick Start! Great Benefits with Amazing Compensation Opportunities! Previous experience is not required. Take the lead and close the deal at the center of where it all happens ...

4. CDLA Team Driver Jobs: Earn up to 80 CPM!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

5. Restaurant Assistant Manager - 1474

🏛️ IHOP/ ACG Texas

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IHOP's Largest Franchisee Has Immediate Manager Position Available! Our Store is located at: 4400 S Medford Dr Lufkin, TX 75901 IHOP Management Experience Salary: our salary structure is highly ...