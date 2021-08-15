Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lufkin, TX

Start immediately with these jobs in Lufkin

Posted by 
Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 7 days ago

(Lufkin, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Lufkin-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOTgiv00

1. Flatbed Truck Driving Job in Lufkin, TX

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Lufkin, Texas CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO TALK TO A RECRUITER TODAY! 888-538-7021 Western Express has immediate openings ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Satellite Installation Technician

🏛️ Southern Star Inc

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Quick Start! Great Benefits with Amazing Compensation Opportunities! Previous experience is not required. Take the lead and close the deal at the center of where it all happens ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDLA Team Driver Jobs: Earn up to 80 CPM!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Assistant Manager - 1474

🏛️ IHOP/ ACG Texas

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IHOP's Largest Franchisee Has Immediate Manager Position Available! Our Store is located at: 4400 S Medford Dr Lufkin, TX 75901 IHOP Management Experience Salary: our salary structure is highly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin, TX
115
Followers
180
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lufkin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Southern Star Inc Lufkin#Cpm#U S Xpress#Ihop Acg Texas Lufkin#Tx 75901
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy