Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cortez, CO

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Cortez

Posted by 
Cortez Daily
Cortez Daily
 7 days ago

(CORTEZ, CO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cortez.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cortez:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bSOTd4k00

1. CL A Run 21-Home 7 100% No Touch-Rider Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Dolores, CO

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Housekeeper - Mesa Verde - Far View Lodge

🏛️ Aramark

📍 Mancos, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The people of Aramark proudly serve millions of guests every day through food, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries around the world. Rooted in service and united by our purpose, we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dental Hygienist RDH

🏛️ Cortez Smiles

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cortez Smiles is looking for a dependable RDH full-time or part-time. Our goal is to provide patients with a great experience every visit. Quality work, kindness and teamwork are essential qualities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Mechanic III

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Hesperus, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Energy - King II Underground Coal Minein Hesperus, Colorado is recruiting for: MSHA Certified Underground Electrician and Experienced Diesel Mechanic Electrician rates starting at $37.62 and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,641 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $2,641 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Cortez, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2622.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $2,622 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Cortez, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2622.96 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,431 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $2,431 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Cortez, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Resident Assistants, CNAs, QMAPs, Evening Cook

🏛️ Vista Mesa Assisted Living Residence

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vista Mesa Assisted Living is hiring RESIDENT ASSISTANTs/CNAs/QMAPs and an EVENING COOK. Must be knowledgable and compassionate toward elder care. Drug test required. Resident Assistant/Certified ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Cortez, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Bud tender

🏛️ The cultured cannabis co.

📍 Mancos, CO

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for passionate and experienced bud tenders

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cortez Daily

Cortez Daily

Cortez, CO
58
Followers
163
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cortez Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cortez, CO
City
Mancos, CO
City
Dolores, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Aramark#Mynela Staffing#Onestaff Medical#Sonography Technician#Club Staffing Cortez#Allied Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy