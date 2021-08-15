Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Cortez

(CORTEZ, CO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cortez.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cortez:

1. CL A Run 21-Home 7 100% No Touch-Rider Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Dolores, CO

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

2. Housekeeper - Mesa Verde - Far View Lodge

🏛️ Aramark

📍 Mancos, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The people of Aramark proudly serve millions of guests every day through food, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries around the world. Rooted in service and united by our purpose, we ...

3. Dental Hygienist RDH

🏛️ Cortez Smiles

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cortez Smiles is looking for a dependable RDH full-time or part-time. Our goal is to provide patients with a great experience every visit. Quality work, kindness and teamwork are essential qualities ...

4. Mechanic III

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Hesperus, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Energy - King II Underground Coal Minein Hesperus, Colorado is recruiting for: MSHA Certified Underground Electrician and Experienced Diesel Mechanic Electrician rates starting at $37.62 and ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,641 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $2,641 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Cortez, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2622.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $2,622 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Cortez, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2622.96 ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,431 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $2,431 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Cortez, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

8. Resident Assistants, CNAs, QMAPs, Evening Cook

🏛️ Vista Mesa Assisted Living Residence

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vista Mesa Assisted Living is hiring RESIDENT ASSISTANTs/CNAs/QMAPs and an EVENING COOK. Must be knowledgable and compassionate toward elder care. Drug test required. Resident Assistant/Certified ...

9. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Cortez, CO

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Cortez, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

10. Bud tender

🏛️ The cultured cannabis co.

📍 Mancos, CO

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for passionate and experienced bud tenders