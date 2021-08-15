Cancel
Walsenburg, CO

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Walsenburg

Walsenburg News Watch
Walsenburg News Watch
 7 days ago

(WALSENBURG, CO) Companies in Walsenburg are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Walsenburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSOTcC100

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Director of Operations

🏛️ Leading Cannabis Manufacturer

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a cannabis company, with Cultivation and Extraction. We are seeking a Director of Operations to oversee the organizations ongoing operations and procedures. The ideal candidate is a detail ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Home 2-3 Days/Week - Earn $250/Day

🏛️ Navajo Express - Colorado Regional

📍 Rye, CO

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Team Drivers! New Opportunity - Out & Back Runs + Home 2-3 Days/Week Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the horizon. This year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Certified Respiratory Therapist | CRT | RESP (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Walsenburg, CO

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CT Tech Radiology- Evening shift (9286)

🏛️ Health Advocates Network, Inc.

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $51 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Advocates Network is hiring a Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist with at least 1 year of recent experience ! This is a full-time contract position at a nationally recognized hospital ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel X-Ray Technician - $1,677 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $1,677 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel X-Ray Technician for a travel job in Trinidad, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: X-Ray Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,404 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Walsenburg, CO

💰 $1,404 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Allied is seeking a travel Respiratory Therapist for a travel job in Walsenburg, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Respiratory Therapist * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Aguilar, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg, CO
With Walsenburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

