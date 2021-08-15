Ready for a change? These Ojo Feliz jobs are accepting applications

(OJO FELIZ, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ojo Feliz companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ojo Feliz:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

Watrous, NM

$2,219 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. CDL A Company Truck Driver

Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

Ojo Feliz, NM

$100,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

C.R. England - Company Drivers

Watrous, NM

$100,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

Chalk Mountain - Local

Watrous, NM

$100,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

5. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

Watrous, NM

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...