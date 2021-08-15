Cancel
Burlington, CO

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Burlington

Posted by 
Burlington Times
 7 days ago

(BURLINGTON, CO) Companies in Burlington are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burlington:


1. Restaurant Team Member Crew 8472

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (AO)

📍 Goodland, KS

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available for FT and PT employees! * Flexible Scheduling * Flynn Family Fund - Taking Care of our Own! * FRG Benefit ...

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

3. Service Technician

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment LLC is now accepting applications for experienced Service Technicians. Minimum 1-5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology. Basic knowledge of precision farming a ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,929 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $2,929 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Burlington, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2691 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $2,691 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Burlington, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2691 ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,564 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $2,564 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Burlington, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23 ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2529 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $2,529 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Burlington, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Maintenance Runner

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Stratton, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What We're Looking For We are currently looking for a Maintenance Runner with a knack for fixing things to help out our guests. The Maintenance Runner position will assist in the maintenance needs of ...

9. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Kanorado, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

10. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...

ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

