Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Eureka

Posted by 
Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 7 days ago

(EUREKA, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Eureka.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eureka:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bSOTXjG00

1. CA - CHARGE NURSE - LABOR & DELIVERY/POST-PARTUM - $122/hr., Nights, Housing available

🏛️ Relig Staffing, Inc.

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $122 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CA Labor & Delivery / Post-Partum Charge Nurse Night Shift - $122/hourActive California RN license, BLS, NRP, and proof of EFM training. NIGHT SHIFT: 7:00pm - 7:30am. 36 hrs. guaranteed, 48 hrs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CA - Clinical Laboratory Scientist - $100/hr., housing available

🏛️ Relig Staffing, Inc.

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clinical Laboratory ScientistCalifornia CLS license required. ASCP or other national MLS certification desirable.Must have blood bank experience.12-hour night shifts, with 7 days on, 7 days off

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Professional Land Surveyor

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for a Professional Land Surveyor to take a leadership role within an established engineering firm in northern California. This Professional Land Surveyor will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Site Director $3,000 Sign-On Bonus, up to $82,000 per year

🏛️ Nations Finest

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $82,850 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position offers some work-from-home flexibility, with the ability to work from home 2-3 days per week, depending on the needs of the site staff and clients. $68,430 - $82,850 per year to start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Environmental Scientist & GIS Specialist

🏛️ Guzi-West Inspection and Consulting, LLC

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guzi-West Inspection and Consulting, LLC is seeking qualified candidates to add a member to our Arcata/Eureka/Redding team. Qualified candidates must be familiar with geographic information system ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. 21-0450 - Satellite/Computer Field Technician (FT)

🏛️ World Wide TechServices

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Satellite and Computer Field Tech Position: * Position is a Full-Time position starting at 21/hour plus company van (gas included) * Paid Training for Dell Certifications * Paid 3 week Training on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CA - OR Circulator - . Housing available for $700/month. - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OR Circulator - Monday through Friday, day shift. Housing available - 2-bedroom apartment shared w/ another traveler - $700/month includes utilities, cable TV, Wifi(can also be prorated weekly, if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3510 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $3,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Eureka, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3510 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $3280 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $3,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
67
Followers
180
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Bls#Nrp#Efm#Ascp#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Nations Finest Eureka#Llc Arcata#Wifi#Nomad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
theeastcountygazette.com

Extended Unemployment Benefits Ends Next Month. What to do?

The extended care act is expiring on September 6. This means the following three extended unemployment benefits will not be active:. ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment assistance (PUA). ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). ✅Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). But WAIT. Don’t be disheartened. These extended schemes have got some clauses that make...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano’s HODLers have a lesson to learn about short-term gains

Cardano’s price has been making strong highs of late. In fact, the altcoin’s value managed to climb above $2.5 recently. Now, a few from the crypto-community have attributed ADA’s value appreciation to be a mere side-effect of the broader market’s recovery. Others, however, have acknowledged the essence of Cardano’s developmental activity.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.0% in July. This is the fifteenth month of consecutive job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 50,300 … Continue reading "Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July" The post Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work

Comments / 0

Community Policy