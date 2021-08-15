These Slippery Rock companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Slippery Rock, PA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Slippery Rock? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Ready Mix Driver / Concrete Mixer CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ R.W. Sidley, Inc.

📍 Slippery Rock, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

R.W. Sidley, Inc. ofPainesville, OHis looking to hire anexperienced or entry-level full-time Ready Mix Driver / Concrete Mixer CDL Truck Driver . Do you want to behome every night ? Whether ...

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Grove City, PA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

3. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all OH

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Boyers, PA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Zelienople, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DPP1 Sewickley, PA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DPP1 - Sewickley - 501 North Drive ...