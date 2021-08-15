Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Medford

(MEDFORD, WI) Companies in Medford are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Medford:

1. MP3 Insurance Agents & Agencies - We've Fixed Your Biggest Marketing Issues

🏛️ Asurea Insurance Services

📍 Abbotsford, WI

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organization Description: No Cold Calling. Unique Sales and Ownership/Equity Opportunity. Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make $100,000+/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are ...

2. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $3200/week- Medford, WI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $3,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Gilman, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Part Time Security Guard

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

5. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Medford, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

6. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ SEEK Careers/Staffing (Eau Claire)

📍 Owen, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have prior experience with office, customer service or administrative roles? Do you consider yourself high-engery, self-motivated, and creative and thrive in a fast-paced setting? SEEK Careers ...

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Owen, WI

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Owen, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/16/2021

8. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Medford, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

9. Sanitation Technician

🏛️ Nestle

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Medford, WI Schedule: 3rd shift; 10pm - 6am working Monday to Friday and every other weekend Starting Pay: $20.75/hr. + $3/hr. shift differential Our Wisconsin story begins in 1962 in ...

10. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...