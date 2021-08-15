Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, WI

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Medford

Posted by 
Medford News Flash
Medford News Flash
 7 days ago

(MEDFORD, WI) Companies in Medford are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Medford:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bSOTTCM00

1. MP3 Insurance Agents & Agencies - We've Fixed Your Biggest Marketing Issues

🏛️ Asurea Insurance Services

📍 Abbotsford, WI

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organization Description: No Cold Calling. Unique Sales and Ownership/Equity Opportunity. Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make $100,000+/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $3200/week- Medford, WI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $3,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Gilman, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part Time Security Guard

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Medford, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ SEEK Careers/Staffing (Eau Claire)

📍 Owen, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have prior experience with office, customer service or administrative roles? Do you consider yourself high-engery, self-motivated, and creative and thrive in a fast-paced setting? SEEK Careers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Owen, WI

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Owen, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/16/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Medford, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sanitation Technician

🏛️ Nestle

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Medford, WI Schedule: 3rd shift; 10pm - 6am working Monday to Friday and every other weekend Starting Pay: $20.75/hr. + $3/hr. shift differential Our Wisconsin story begins in 1962 in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Medford News Flash

Medford News Flash

Medford, WI
16
Followers
151
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Medford, WI
City
Gilman, WI
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Wi Nomad Health Medford#Nomad#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Med Travelers Medford#Sonography Technician#Allied Health#Careers#Club Staffing Medford#K B Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy