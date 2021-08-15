Get hired! Job openings in and around Hettinger

(HETTINGER, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Hettinger.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hettinger:

1. Travel MRI Technologist - COVID19 - $1,962 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $1,962 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel MRI Technologist for a travel job in Hettinger, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: MRI Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

2. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,540 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $2,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Hettinger, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

4. Travel MRI Technologist - COVID19 - $1,962 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $1,962 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel MRI Technologist for a travel job in Hettinger, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: MRI Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

5. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Hettinger, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

6. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Hettinger, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

7. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($1620/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $1,620 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

8. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $1980 per week in ND

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $1,980 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...