Hiring Now: These roles are open in Alva

(ALVA, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Alva companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alva:

1. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Child Welfare Specialist This position is located in Alva, Oklahoma. Annual Salary: * Level I H23A - $38,169.36 + Full State Employee Benefits * Level II H23B - $41,874.84 + Full State Employee ...

2. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

3. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

4. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1958.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $1,958 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alva, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1958 ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1400.22 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alva, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...