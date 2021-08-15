Cancel
Concrete, WA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Concrete

 7 days ago

(Concrete, WA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Concrete are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOTO1x00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Sedro-Woolley, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Assistant Site Coordinator

🏛️ Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County

📍 Bow, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Assistant Site Coordinator/Lead Program Specialist SUPERVISOR: Allen Site Coordinator STATUS: Part-time, Non-Exempt (app 32 hours weekly, benefit eligible) WAGE: $16.11-18.14/hr DOQ/DOE ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Registered Nurse - RN - Intensive Care Unit - ICU

🏛️ Cross Country Medical Staffing Network

📍 Sedro-Woolley, WA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ICU Registered Nurse needed for a hospital. Enjoy the flexibility of making your own schedule while earning up to $50/hourly with this per diem opportunity! Registered Nurse - RN - ICU Requirements

Click Here to Apply Now

4. RN - Operating Room

🏛️ Peace Health

📍 Sedro-Woolley, WA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description PeaceHealth is seeking a RN - Operating Room for a Part Time, Day position. Hourly compensation starts at $35.66, more depending on experience. JOB SUMMARY Provides professional nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - Acute Care

🏛️ Cross Country Medical Staffing Network

📍 Sedro-Woolley, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - Acute Care Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA needed for an acute care setting in a hospital. Enjoy the flexibility of making your own schedule while earning up to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Residential Appliance Techs Wanted - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Puls

📍 Conway, WA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are a National In-Home Services Company in rapid expansion and looking for experienced Appliance Technicians that want to make great money every week and have the freedom to work as much or as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse / Handler / AM Shift

🏛️ ARS-Rescue Rooter

📍 Burlington, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Warehouse / Handler / AM Shift Job Requisition Number: RC366575 Category: Operations Job Family: FXE-US: Handler/Dockworker Time Type: Part Time Locations: Burlington, Washington Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Darrington, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Maintenance Technician - (part-time) Manufactured Housing

🏛️ IPG - Sage

📍 Sedro-Woolley, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

IPG- Investment Property Group is currently seeks a Part-time Maintenance Technician Groundskeeper to work at our manufactured home communities, Valley View , in Sedro Woolley, WA. Responsibilities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Part Time Merchandiser

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Burlington, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and energetic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Concrete Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

