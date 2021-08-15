Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Burney

(BURNEY, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Burney.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burney:

1. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $1,700 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied ...

2. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health ...

3. Physician / Family Practice / California / Permanent / Physician Family practice outpatient Job

🏛️ Acuity Professional Placement Solutions

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $230,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a qualified Family Practice Physician for an immediate opening. Our Client consists of five small clinics, which provide a family-type atmosphere where self-motivated individuals can ...

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,490 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $2,490 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline

5. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied ...

6. Freight Crew Team Member

🏛️ Burney Grocery Outlet

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grocery Outlet is Hiring! Position: Freight Crew Hours: Full Time Hourly Wage: $13.00 Qualifications: Individuals hired in this position must posses a strong sense of urgency and a positive can-do ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $71,500-$120,000/Year

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Redding, CA

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Drivers Earn Up to $120,000 Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus! A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer ...