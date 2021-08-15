Cancel
Burney, CA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Burney

Burney Times
Burney Times
 7 days ago

(BURNEY, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Burney.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burney:


1. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $1,700 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied ...

2. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health ...

3. Physician / Family Practice / California / Permanent / Physician Family practice outpatient Job

🏛️ Acuity Professional Placement Solutions

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $230,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a qualified Family Practice Physician for an immediate opening. Our Client consists of five small clinics, which provide a family-type atmosphere where self-motivated individuals can ...

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,490 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $2,490 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline

5. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied ...

6. Freight Crew Team Member

🏛️ Burney Grocery Outlet

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grocery Outlet is Hiring! Position: Freight Crew Hours: Full Time Hourly Wage: $13.00 Qualifications: Individuals hired in this position must posses a strong sense of urgency and a positive can-do ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $71,500-$120,000/Year

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Redding, CA

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Drivers Earn Up to $120,000 Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus! A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer ...

Burney Times

Burney Times

Burney, CA
ABOUT

With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

