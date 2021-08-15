Cancel
Paynes Creek, CA

Work remotely in Paynes Creek — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Paynes Creek News Beat
Paynes Creek News Beat
 7 days ago

(Paynes Creek, CA) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSOTMGV00

1. Outside Sales (Remote)

🏛️ Fine Life Agency

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Complete Details: Working With Symmetry | SFG | Symmetry Financial Group (finelifeagency.com) Job Description: I am looking for a Sales Representative whom I can train to become a Manager and leader ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Executive Assistant to the CEO

🏛️ The Adventure Challenge

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Please note this is not a remote position. Relocation to Redding, CA is required. ﻿About us Are you looking for a FUN place to work? Are you interested in joining a HIGHLY dynamic team, dedicated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Insurance Advisor

🏛️ Appreciation Financial

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $115,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Mission: To bring time and financial freedom to everyone we touch. That is the business we are in. The most rewarding part about what we do is this - the MORE time and financial freedom we create ...

Click Here to Apply Now

