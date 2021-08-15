Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkins, WV

Job alert: These jobs are open in Elkins

Posted by 
Elkins Today
Elkins Today
 7 days ago

(ELKINS, WV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Elkins companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elkins:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bSOTJcK00

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Correctional Officer I, II, III

🏛️ Huttonsville Correctional Center & Jail

📍 Huttonsville, WV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Correctional officers oversee inmates to ensure they are safe, secure, and supervised. They do so by enforcing outlined rules and regulations. This might include inspecting cells ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Carpenter General

🏛️ Gary Woody Construction INC

📍 Buckhannon, WV

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Carpenter for new construction and remodeling

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Conde and Malone Family Dental

📍 Buckhannon, WV

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a full-time dental hygienist (4 day week) for a busy dental office in Buckhannon, WV. Employment Type: Full Time Salary: $28 - $33 Hourly Bonus/Commission: No

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Technical Services Manager

🏛️ Loews COH Operating Company LLC

📍 Rosemont, WV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Situated between the energy of Downtown Chicago and the convenience of the nation's busiest airport, Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel is truly the best of both worlds. Complete with rotating art gallery ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Physician - Obstetrics and Gynecology - Come and See How You Could Live and Enjoy the Beautiful M...

🏛️ Davis Health System

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physicians who appreciate a charming, mid-size community can find professional and financial satisfaction at Davis Medical Center, and still have time for family and "life." Our medical staff members ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ USA Truck

📍 Buckhannon, WV

💰 $170 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHECK OUT MIDWEST REGIONAL OPPORTUNITIES AT USA TRUCK! $.10 CPM Pay Increase! Earn More With USA Truck! USA Truck Drivers earn up to $0.56 CPM weekly based on experience! We are now hiring Class A CD ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Team Owner Operator Truck Driver - Up to $1.45 per Mile!

🏛️ John Christner Trucking

📍 Buckhannon, WV

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Owner Operator Teams Earn Up To $1.45 per Mile! John Christner Trucking loves Owner Operators! (John was one himself after all). Bringing your own truck, you enjoy all of our great benefits (you're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Dedicated Company Truck Driver | Regional |$68k+ Requisition ID: 631 For More Information, Call a Recruiter @ 1-800-935-3131 Pay & Benefits * Avg Annual Gross: $68,000+ * $3,000 sign on bonus

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Elkins Today

Elkins Today

Elkins, WV
56
Followers
167
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elkins Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Elkins, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Spanish#Az Co#Ii#Hourly Bonus Commission#Dashers#Davis Medical Center#Usa Truck#Usa Truck Drivers#Cdl A#Avg Annual Gross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy