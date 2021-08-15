Job alert: These jobs are open in Elkins

(ELKINS, WV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Elkins companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elkins:

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Correctional Officer I, II, III

🏛️ Huttonsville Correctional Center & Jail

📍 Huttonsville, WV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Correctional officers oversee inmates to ensure they are safe, secure, and supervised. They do so by enforcing outlined rules and regulations. This might include inspecting cells ...

3. Carpenter General

🏛️ Gary Woody Construction INC

📍 Buckhannon, WV

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Carpenter for new construction and remodeling

4. Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Conde and Malone Family Dental

📍 Buckhannon, WV

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a full-time dental hygienist (4 day week) for a busy dental office in Buckhannon, WV. Employment Type: Full Time Salary: $28 - $33 Hourly Bonus/Commission: No

5. Technical Services Manager

🏛️ Loews COH Operating Company LLC

📍 Rosemont, WV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Situated between the energy of Downtown Chicago and the convenience of the nation's busiest airport, Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel is truly the best of both worlds. Complete with rotating art gallery ...

6. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

7. Physician - Obstetrics and Gynecology - Come and See How You Could Live and Enjoy the Beautiful M...

🏛️ Davis Health System

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physicians who appreciate a charming, mid-size community can find professional and financial satisfaction at Davis Medical Center, and still have time for family and "life." Our medical staff members ...

8. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ USA Truck

📍 Buckhannon, WV

💰 $170 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHECK OUT MIDWEST REGIONAL OPPORTUNITIES AT USA TRUCK! $.10 CPM Pay Increase! Earn More With USA Truck! USA Truck Drivers earn up to $0.56 CPM weekly based on experience! We are now hiring Class A CD ...

9. CDL-A Team Owner Operator Truck Driver - Up to $1.45 per Mile!

🏛️ John Christner Trucking

📍 Buckhannon, WV

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Owner Operator Teams Earn Up To $1.45 per Mile! John Christner Trucking loves Owner Operators! (John was one himself after all). Bringing your own truck, you enjoy all of our great benefits (you're ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Dedicated Company Truck Driver | Regional |$68k+ Requisition ID: 631 For More Information, Call a Recruiter @ 1-800-935-3131 Pay & Benefits * Avg Annual Gross: $68,000+ * $3,000 sign on bonus