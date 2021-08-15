Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Clifton

(CLIFTON, NY) Companies in Clifton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clifton:

1. Full-Time CRNA Locums in Watertown, NY!

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Harrisville, NY

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Excellent client of ours is in need of CRNA locums coverage starting ASAP Pending Credentialing. If you or any colleagues have interest in a locums assignment, please see below details

2. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Gouverneur, New York! No Experience Necessary! We Train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are ...

3. Dietician Technician

🏛️ New York State Civil Service

📍 Tupper Lake, NY

💰 $50,405 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Qualifications Minimum Qualifications: Satisfactory completion of an approved two-year full time course in the field of dietetics with emphasis on nutritional care or food service management ...

4. NY - Overnight Med/Surg Peds Detox RN - $50.96 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: 12-hour Night Shift Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Med-surg Peds,Alcohol and Addiction RN General Certifications : ACLS BLS/BCLS PALS

5. Chef For Summer Sleepaway Camp

🏛️ Long Lake Camp For The Arts

📍 Long Lake, NY

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our sleepaway summer camp in the heart of the Adirondack Park is looking to hire a Chef for summer 2021, and hopefully to return for many summers more. We are looking for a Chef who can manage all ...

6. Regional Drivers - Off Weekends - Earn an Average of $85K+

🏛️ Venture Logistics

📍 Childwold, NY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERSBenefits * Great pay program with earnings potential of $85,000+ annually * Get home weekly, and weekends off * 100% No touch freight * Never live unload ...

7. Physician / Emergency Medicine / New York / Locum or Permanent / Emergency Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ K.A. Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Colton, NY

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time ER Physician needed in Northern New York! (Reference Code: KAM) We are looking for a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Physician to join our hospital employed team. Position: Join a well ...

8. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver: $1,000 Minimum Weekly Pay!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Canton, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIMITED TIME! U.S. Xpress is now hiring for one of our most popular dedicated lanes with $1000 Minimum Weekly Pay! USX offers great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,383 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tupper Lake, NY

💰 $2,383 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Tupper Lake, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2383 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Tupper Lake, NY

💰 $2,383 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Tupper Lake, NY. Shift: 5x8 hr PMs Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2383 ...