Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Saginaw, MI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Saginaw-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Freeland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time | General Cleaner | Flint, MI - Scioto Services ...

🏛️ Scioto Services

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Scioto Services LLC, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small ...

3. CDL A COMPANY DRIVER - Great Benefits - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Bay Shippers LLC

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

AT BAY SHIPPERS, DRIVERS ENJOY COMPETITIVE PAY, GREAT BENEFITS AND FLEXIBLE SCHEDULES = Full and Part Time Welcome * Drivers Average up $1,300 Per Week * Mileage Pay plus Per Diem * All Dispatched ...

4. TRUCK DRIVER CDL A / DEDICATED LANES

🏛️ Bay Transport,Inc

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

TRUCK DRIVER CDL A / DEDICATED LANES Bay Transport, Inc. We are currently filling Full-time and Part-time dedicated Class A CDL position's. Experience as a route driver, delivery driver, or truck ...

5. Administrative Assistant Part-time

🏛️ Lucy Ham Group Inc.

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* The Lucy Ham Group has a unique opportunity for a talented Administrative Assistant to work part-time. * Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. * Potential to ...

6. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Saginaw, MI) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We offer Instant Pay! Turn every shift into payday. Work with us and you'll have the option of working today and getting paid tomorrow, for free! $300 Sign on bonus! To be eligible, the new employee ...