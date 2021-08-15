Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Saginaw, MI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Saginaw-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOTAfn00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Freeland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time | General Cleaner | Flint, MI - Scioto Services ...

🏛️ Scioto Services

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Scioto Services LLC, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A COMPANY DRIVER - Great Benefits - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Bay Shippers LLC

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

AT BAY SHIPPERS, DRIVERS ENJOY COMPETITIVE PAY, GREAT BENEFITS AND FLEXIBLE SCHEDULES = Full and Part Time Welcome * Drivers Average up $1,300 Per Week * Mileage Pay plus Per Diem * All Dispatched ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. TRUCK DRIVER CDL A / DEDICATED LANES

🏛️ Bay Transport,Inc

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

TRUCK DRIVER CDL A / DEDICATED LANES Bay Transport, Inc. We are currently filling Full-time and Part-time dedicated Class A CDL position's. Experience as a route driver, delivery driver, or truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Administrative Assistant Part-time

🏛️ Lucy Ham Group Inc.

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* The Lucy Ham Group has a unique opportunity for a talented Administrative Assistant to work part-time. * Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. * Potential to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Saginaw, MI) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We offer Instant Pay! Turn every shift into payday. Work with us and you'll have the option of working today and getting paid tomorrow, for free! $300 Sign on bonus! To be eligible, the new employee ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw, MI
103
Followers
183
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Saginaw Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeland, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Flint, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi Scioto Services#Scioto Services Flint#Marsden Holding Company#Cdl#Lucy Ham Group Inc Flint#The Lucy Ham Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy