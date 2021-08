Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, calls for an early election in just one month. A move Trudeau says is needed to give Canadians an opportunity to weigh-in on how the government is dealing with the recovery from the COVID pandemic. With the nation in recovery, and Canada’s vaccination rates now among some of the highest in the world, are Trudeau and the Liberal Party poised to regain a majority in Parliament? We ask Chris Kirkey, the Director of the Canadian Studies Center at SUNY Plattsburgh.