Ready for a change? These Dublin jobs are accepting applications

(DUBLIN, GA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Dublin companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dublin:

1. Critical Care Travel Nurse RN - $2808 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Dublin, GA

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Dublin, GA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Sales Representative Paid Training Full Benefits Paid Weekly

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Dublin, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven Security is the largest employee based ADT dealer in the world. Recently recognized by "Inc. Magazine" as one of the fastest growing companies in America. Safe Haven is experiencing rapid ...

4. Make up to $20/hour - Deliver with Waitr

🏛️ Waitr

📍 Kite, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for exciting and easy gig work? Need something super flexible? Have some free time that you wish could be used to make extra money ? Partner with Waitr today and start delivering food from ...

5. Warehouse Clerk

🏛️ BCforward

📍 Mcintyre, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Warehouse Clerk Location: 1277 Dedrick Road, McIntyre, GA 31054 Contact: 6+ Months contract initially Pay Rate: $10/Hr Job Description: * Validate and approve/challenge extra carrier ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,494 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 East Dublin, GA

💰 $2,494 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Dublin, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2446 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dublin, GA

💰 $2,446 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Dublin, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2421.04 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dublin, GA

💰 $2,421 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Dublin, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,421 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 East Dublin, GA

💰 $2,421 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Dublin, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

10. Class A CDL Drivers - Home Daily Monday thru Friday!

🏛️ Thom's Transport

📍 Dudley, GA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL DriversThom's Transport is seeking drivers for a local chip truck out of Dudley, GA. We are a place where a good driver can call home and become a part of the family. • Earn Up to $1 ...