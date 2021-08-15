Work remotely in Sandusky — these positions are open now
(Sandusky, OH) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Sandusky, OH
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Sandusky, OH
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Sales Consultant Representative: Remote
🏛️ The Purlee Group powered by Symmetry
📍 Norwalk, OH
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Description We are looking for an Experienced Sales Representative who we can train to become a Manager and lead in select regions within the next year. You will be required to learn our proven ...
4. Employee Relations Specialist
🏛️ Robert Half
📍 Amherst, OH
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This is a remote position which will eventually take on a hybrid work model. Seeking talented employee relations professionals to join a successful, global manufacturing organization on the westside
