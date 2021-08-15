Job alert: These jobs are open in West Branch

Cancel
(WEST BRANCH, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these West Branch companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in West Branch:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSOT0vm00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,880 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 West Branch, MI

💰 $2,880 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in West Branch, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Full Time Custodial Supervisor - Houghton Lake $1500 HIRING BONUS

🏛️ The D.M. Burr Group

📍 Houghton Lake, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Taking care of our customers, while they take care of their business! About DM Burr: What started as a family-owned and operated cleaning business, over the past 2 decades, DM Burr has grown to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Home Health Caregiver

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Gladwin, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Caregiver/ Direct Care/ Home Health Caregiver (no experience necessary) Virtual Interview, orientation and training! LaJoy Group is currently seeking Home Health Caregivers to fill numerous shifts ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Kirby auto auction

📍 Gladwin, MI

💰 $26,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto auction sales rep. Michigan based company that is in need of a quality individual who is a people person and self motivated. Base salary plus commission / vehicle is furnished / gas/ cell ph. No ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Standish, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing is recruiting for Warehouse Workers in Standish, Michigan. This is a long term opportunity with the possibility of advancement within the company. Starting pay is $12/hour and could ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Medical Scribe / Physician Facilitator

🏛️ iChart Physician Facilitators

📍 West Branch, MI

💰 $31,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Scribe / Physician Facilitator to join our team! You will work with physicians and other healthcare practitioners in the emergency room to create a medical record for each ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Houghton Lake, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Merchandiser - Houghton Lake, Michigan To apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= LaJoy Group is currently seeking a Part Time Merchandiser for Aunt Millie's Bakery. Merchandisers will visit multiple ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 West Branch, MI

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in West Branch, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Physician / Family Practice / Michigan / Locum or Permanent / Family Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ Acuity Professional Placement Solutions

📍 Sterling, MI

💰 $185,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Location: Sterling, Michigan * Type: Direct Hire * Job #914 Physician / Family Medicine / Outpatient We are seeking a qualifiedFamily Medicine Physicianfor an immediate opening. Our Client provides ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Janitor

🏛️ The DM Burr Group

📍 Houghton Lake, MI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time 2nd Shift Custodian Monday-Friday from 3pm-11pm EVERY WEEKEND OFF!! (based on a regular schedule) Now offering DailyPay service. Work today, get paid tomorrow! Pay is $10/hour $200 Hiring ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

