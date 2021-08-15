Cancel
Wellston, OH

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Wellston

Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 7 days ago

(WELLSTON, OH) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Wellston.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wellston:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSOSk4m00

1. CL A Lease Purcahse - $0 Down-No Credit Check-Home Wkly-No touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...



2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2844 per week in OH

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $2,844 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...



3. Class A Dedicated Flatbed-50% Hook N Go-Will Train Securement

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR drivers run dedicated flatbed that is 50% hook n go and is less than 15% tarping. Average weekly pay is $1350-$1550 running dedicated out of customer DC (where drivers get to pick their ...



4. Wireless Sales Representative - Entry Level Retail

🏛️ Authorized Dealer of AT&T

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our team are experts in planning and implementing customized direct marketing strategies for our clients and adding value to our client's brands. When a client approaches us, we begin by getting to ...



5. Therapist - Counselor - Social Worker

🏛️ Lighthouse Youth & Family Services

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Therapist - Counselor - Social Worker $3,000 Sign on Bonus! Schedule: Tuesday -Friday, 7:00am to 5:00pm Do you want to have a positive impact on the lives of youth? Do you want to help create a ...



6. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time Day Cleaner - Scioto Services - Scioto Services

🏛️ Scioto Services

📍 West Columbia, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Cleaning Technician Winans, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and ...



7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Scioto Valley Woodworking

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Customer Service Representative Job Summary: * Our growing wholesale business is looking for a skilled problem solver to join our team as a Customer Service Representative. We need an ...



8. Refrigeration / Restaurant Equipment / HVAC Technician - EPA Certified

🏛️ AQS Restaurant Equipment Repair

📍 Athens, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Refrigeration / Restaurant Equipment Technician to join our team! Two positions available with pay ranging from $15 - $25 plus per hour w/ benefits. Job duties include, but are ...



9. Property Manager

🏛️ Smart Apartment Solutions

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Manager Job Responsibilities: ( Must have previous experience as Property Manager to Apply) Maintains property rentals by advertising and filling vacancies; negotiating and enforcing leases ...



10. Medical Assistant

🏛️ RemX The Workforce Experts

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Assistant to become a part of our team in Chillicothe Ohio! You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly



With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

