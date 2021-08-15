Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cushing, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cushing

Posted by 
Cushing Post
Cushing Post
 7 days ago

(CUSHING, TX) Companies in Cushing are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cushing:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSOSgXs00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,150 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $3,150 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Lufkin, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CL A FRAC No Previous Oilfield Exp-$1800-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Residential Property Manager-Cambridge Court Apt

🏛️ National Property Management Associates.

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Manager-Residential Apartment Community Residential Apartment Community has an excellent opportunity for a seasoned Property Management Professional to manage our 180 unit complex . The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Housekeeper

🏛️ Apartment Management Consultants L.L.C.

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apartment Management Consultants (AMC) is a leader in the property management industry. Our passion for helping people, creating authentic relationships, and common values has established a working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Rayborn East Texas Ice Cream

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant store manager, 2425 North St, Nacogdoches, TX Marble Slab Creamery/Great American Cookie Prefer 2 years of retail management experience with a current food manager certification. In ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Zipps Liquor® Team Member

🏛️ Midway Group

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Zipps Liquor® Store Team Member contributes to the overall customer experience, by making sure that the store is presented in the best way, and that our guests are happy. We have multiple ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,787 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $1,787 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Nacogdoches, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Aspiring Agent

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 07

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance is looking for talented individuals to join our top ranked team. We are looking for individuals who want to take control of their life and financial future and become an Agency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse - PCU - 13 Week Contract ($2740/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $2,740 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is offering a new opportunity to Registered Nurses with experience treating medical and surgical patients whose needs are not serious enough for the Intensive Care Unit, but too complex for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cushing Post

Cushing Post

Cushing, TX
20
Followers
184
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cushing Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Cushing, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Retail Management#East Texas#Vivian Health Lufkin#Rn Cardiac Cath Lab#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl#Cl#Frac#Frac#Tx Marble Slab Creamery#Zipps Liquor#Store Team#Club Staffing#Farmers Insurance#Registered Nurses#The Intensive Care Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy