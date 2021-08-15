Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cushing

(CUSHING, TX) Companies in Cushing are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cushing:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,150 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $3,150 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Lufkin, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

3. CL A FRAC No Previous Oilfield Exp-$1800-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

4. Residential Property Manager-Cambridge Court Apt

🏛️ National Property Management Associates.

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Manager-Residential Apartment Community Residential Apartment Community has an excellent opportunity for a seasoned Property Management Professional to manage our 180 unit complex . The ...

5. Housekeeper

🏛️ Apartment Management Consultants L.L.C.

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apartment Management Consultants (AMC) is a leader in the property management industry. Our passion for helping people, creating authentic relationships, and common values has established a working ...

6. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Rayborn East Texas Ice Cream

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant store manager, 2425 North St, Nacogdoches, TX Marble Slab Creamery/Great American Cookie Prefer 2 years of retail management experience with a current food manager certification. In ...

7. Zipps Liquor® Team Member

🏛️ Midway Group

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Zipps Liquor® Store Team Member contributes to the overall customer experience, by making sure that the store is presented in the best way, and that our guests are happy. We have multiple ...

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,787 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $1,787 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Nacogdoches, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

9. Aspiring Agent

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 07

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance is looking for talented individuals to join our top ranked team. We are looking for individuals who want to take control of their life and financial future and become an Agency ...

10. Registered Nurse - PCU - 13 Week Contract ($2740/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lufkin, TX

💰 $2,740 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is offering a new opportunity to Registered Nurses with experience treating medical and surgical patients whose needs are not serious enough for the Intensive Care Unit, but too complex for ...