Job alert: These jobs are open in Winnemucca

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Winnemucca.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Winnemucca:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Orthopedics - $3,150 per week

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Orthopedics for a travel nursing job in Winnemucca, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Orthopedics * Discipline: RN * ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

4. NV - Social Worker - Days - $35 - $50/HR **PERMANENT POSITION**

Job Description:

Humboldt General Hospital is seeking a Social Worker. Will mainly be working in Long Term Care (Nursing Home), but will also have opportunity to work in Outpatient side. We are a large Critical ...

5. NV - Phlebotomist - $15 - $18/HR **PERMANENT POSITION**

Job Description:

Phlebotomist job requirementsWe're looking for important phlebotomist skills such as presence of mind, people skills and attention to detail. You should have a diploma in phlebotomy and have ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Customer Service Representative

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

8. Customer Service Specialist

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

9. Medical Technologist

Job Description:

* Responsible for a high level of technical knowledge and application of that knowledge to department testing, clinical relevance, and complex problem solving skills * Serves as a department resource ...

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Winnemucca, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...