Lilliwaup, WA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Lilliwaup

Lilliwaup Daily
 7 days ago

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lilliwaup.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lilliwaup:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,425-$1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Truckload West Oregon

📍 Brinnon, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,425 to $1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - CVOR - $4,290 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Silverdale, WA

💰 $4,290 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN CVOR for a travel nursing job in Silverdale, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CVOR * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/29/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Architect / Design Manager

🏛️ Trinity ERD

📍 Bainbridge Island, WA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Engineer/Architect - Sr. Project Manager Trinity | ERD, a premier international building envelope consulting firm, is currently seeking a Senior Project Manager with an engineering or architectural ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Director of Park Services

🏛️ PenMet Parks

📍 Gig Harbor, WA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Peninsula Metropolitan Park District (PenMet Parks) is searching for a Director of Park Services to oversee planning, acquisition, design, construction, maintenance, and operations of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Senior Technical Talent Acquisition Specialist

🏛️ Mathematica

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description : Mathematica applies expertise at the intersection of data, methods, policy, and practice to improve well-being around the world. We collaborate closely with public- and private ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Heroku Technical Account Manager

🏛️ Salesforce.com, Inc

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $104,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

_To get the best candidate experience, please consider applying for a maximum of 3 roles within 12 months to ensure you are not duplicating efforts._ **Job Category** Customer Success Group **Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Staff Analyst

🏛️ City of Seattle

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is seeking an Administrative Staff Analyst (ASA) to join the Investigative Support Unit (ISU). This position is responsible for the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Belfair, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Dining Area Operations Manager - Central Dining West

🏛️ University of Washington

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position will manage assigned Retail Cafes on the UW Seattle Campus. The portfolio of cafes will total over $2 million in annual revenue with the cafes being located primarily in the West end of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Dispatcher Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Ballard Oil Co. Inc.

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Dispatcher Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for routing home heating oil deliveries for the companies drivers, as well as scheduling furnace ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

