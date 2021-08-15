Mom recalls 'scary' experience after 12-year-old hospitalized with COVID: 'I cannot breathe'

(CBS4) – Colorado is seeing a rise in COVID cases as the delta variant becomes the most dominant strain in our state. As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may be wondering how it’s affecting them. Dr. Reginald Washington, the Chief Medical Officer of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children warns the delta variant appears to be more transmissible than the original strain. “In addition, it does appear to be a little more serious as far as symptoms are concerned. We’re seeing a slight increase throughout the country from children who have the new variant being admitted to the hospital.” Washington says parents with children 12 and older should get their kids vaccinated. For those too young to get the shot, he recommends frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask. He also says parents need to make sure to keep their kids home if they are sick. “The symptoms of COVID in children very much resemble the symptoms of flu: fever, chills, respiratory issues, headaches and some gastrointestinal symptoms,” said Washington. “If your child is running a fever for more than a day or two or their symptoms progress, we would strongly encourage them to seek medical advice.”