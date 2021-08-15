Cancel
WWE

Bianca Belair: ‘I Might Just Retire Sasha Banks At SummerSlam’

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBianca Belair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. While speaking with Kayla Braxton on this morning’s episode of Talking Smack, Belair stated the following:. “You know what, it didn’t even have to be this way. Me and Sasha, we made history at WrestleMania. We’ve...

Bianca Belair
Sasha Banks
#Summerslam#Combat#Wwe House
