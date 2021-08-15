Cancel
Blinken Says Remaining in Afghanistan Is Not in the U.S. National Interest

By Michael Wayland, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Talban fighters entered Kabul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended President Joe Biden's decision to withdrawal American troops from Afghanistan. He said the U.S. succeeded in its mission of bringing those responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to justice and that remaining in the country was not sustainable.

