Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sterling, CO

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sterling

Posted by 
Sterling Post
Sterling Post
 7 days ago

(STERLING, CO) Companies in Sterling are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sterling:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bSOSCGC00

1. Dedicated Reefer Truck Driving Job in Sterling, CO

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $169,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Dedicated Reefer Truck Driver Job - Sterling, Colorado TWT Shaffer Trucking is hiring team drivers to join their Walmart Dedicated fleet. Drivers on this fleet can expect no-touch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Public Health Nurse RN

🏛️ CDC Foundation

📍 Logan County, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The CDC Foundation is working with CDC and state and local authorities to provide surge staffing that are crucial to the nation's COVID-19 response including support for implementation of Covid-19 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist at our Sterling, CO location. Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Supported Employment Specialist

🏛️ Centennial Mental Health Center

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TION SUMMARY Emphasis in community job development, job placement and post employment follow up. Provides comprehensive case management services, which include a continuum of high to low intensity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Road and Bridge Heavy Equipment Operator I

🏛️ Accounting Tech

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Logan County Road and Bridge Heavy Equipment Operator I Performs working level skilled tasks in the operation and maintenance of light to heavy duty equipment as needed to construct, maintain or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PRN Occupational Therapist

🏛️ Infinity Rehab

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PRN Occupational Therapist As a therapist-run company (OT President, SLP Vice President, PT Regional Directors), Infinity Rehab strives for clinical excellence through evidence-based research and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDOC / Administrative Assistant III

🏛️ Colorado State

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $5,219 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDOC / Administrative Assistant III Print ( Apply CDOC / Administrative Assistant III Salary $3,671.00 - $5,219.00 Monthly Location Sterling, CO Job Type Full Time Department Department of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. School Psychologist Job Opening Near Sterling, CO

🏛️ SchoolPsychJobs.com

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ProCare Therapy is seeking a passionate Psychologist this upcoming school year for a contract position located near the Sterling, CO area. As a ProCare employee, you will be paid on a weekly basis ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,585 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $1,585 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Sterling, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Sterling Post

Sterling Post

Sterling, CO
24
Followers
167
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Logan County, CO
City
Sterling, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc Foundation#Travel Nursing#Twt Shaffer Trucking#Walmart Dedicated#Public Health Nurse Rn#The Cdc Foundation#Cdc#21st Century Equipment#Sterling Co Location#Slp#Infinity Rehab#Cdoc#Sterling Co Area#Procare#Stability Healthcare#Rn Long Term Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Maryland Gains 12,400 Jobs in July While Unemployment Rate Decreased

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- On Friday, The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.0% in July. This is the fifteenth month of consecutive job growth...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano’s HODLers have a lesson to learn about short-term gains

Cardano’s price has been making strong highs of late. In fact, the altcoin’s value managed to climb above $2.5 recently. Now, a few from the crypto-community have attributed ADA’s value appreciation to be a mere side-effect of the broader market’s recovery. Others, however, have acknowledged the essence of Cardano’s developmental activity.
PoliticsBaton Rouge Business Report

State’s jobless rate continues to fall but remains higher than US average

The unemployment rate in Louisiana dropped to 6.6% in July, down from 9.1% a year ago and from 6.9% in June. However, unemployment in the Bayou State is still higher than the national average of 5.4%, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Louisiana added 12,700 seasonally...
Washington StateThe Suburban Times

Washington state continues to add jobs in July

A press release from Washington State Employment Security Office. Washington’s economy added 22,700 jobs in July and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.1 percent from June to July, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). MonthTotal Jobs (losses or gains)Unemployment rate2019/2020 Unemployment Rate. March...

Comments / 0

Community Policy