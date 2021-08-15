Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sterling

(STERLING, CO) Companies in Sterling are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sterling:

1. Dedicated Reefer Truck Driving Job in Sterling, CO

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $169,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Dedicated Reefer Truck Driver Job - Sterling, Colorado TWT Shaffer Trucking is hiring team drivers to join their Walmart Dedicated fleet. Drivers on this fleet can expect no-touch ...

2. Public Health Nurse RN

🏛️ CDC Foundation

📍 Logan County, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The CDC Foundation is working with CDC and state and local authorities to provide surge staffing that are crucial to the nation's COVID-19 response including support for implementation of Covid-19 ...

3. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist at our Sterling, CO location. Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train ...

4. Supported Employment Specialist

🏛️ Centennial Mental Health Center

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TION SUMMARY Emphasis in community job development, job placement and post employment follow up. Provides comprehensive case management services, which include a continuum of high to low intensity ...

5. Road and Bridge Heavy Equipment Operator I

🏛️ Accounting Tech

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Logan County Road and Bridge Heavy Equipment Operator I Performs working level skilled tasks in the operation and maintenance of light to heavy duty equipment as needed to construct, maintain or ...

6. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

7. PRN Occupational Therapist

🏛️ Infinity Rehab

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PRN Occupational Therapist As a therapist-run company (OT President, SLP Vice President, PT Regional Directors), Infinity Rehab strives for clinical excellence through evidence-based research and ...

8. CDOC / Administrative Assistant III

🏛️ Colorado State

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $5,219 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDOC / Administrative Assistant III Print ( Apply CDOC / Administrative Assistant III Salary $3,671.00 - $5,219.00 Monthly Location Sterling, CO Job Type Full Time Department Department of ...

9. School Psychologist Job Opening Near Sterling, CO

🏛️ SchoolPsychJobs.com

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ProCare Therapy is seeking a passionate Psychologist this upcoming school year for a contract position located near the Sterling, CO area. As a ProCare employee, you will be paid on a weekly basis ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,585 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $1,585 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Sterling, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...